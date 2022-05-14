FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry weekend; Hot next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend starts with a nice, mainly dry day on Saturday. Expect highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening. The temperature will dip into the mid to upper 60s by early Sunday morning.

It will be warmer but there’s also a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The warm-up continues early next week with highs within shouting distance of 90 Monday and Tuesday. The record high temperature is 90° on Tuesday.

It will likely reach the low 90s from Wednesday through Friday. A heat wave may last into next weekend. The best chances for scattered t-storms next week are on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

