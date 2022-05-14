FIRST ALERT | Summer-like heat builds next week; enjoy the “cooler” weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a warmer and partly cloudy afternoon across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. A spotty shower, or storm, remains possible through early evening; mainly north of Atlanta.

Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s in many spots between 3 and 5 p.m. today. You may notice the humidity a bit more during your afternoon and evening plans. While mostly dry, a couple pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected through 10 p.m. The greatest chance of rain, and still very hit-or-miss at that, is across the North Georgia mountains - extending westward to northeastern Alabama.

Whatever spotty rain manages to develop, will diminish by late-evening. The forecast is mostly dry and mild overnight.

Sunday morning will feel just a bit muggy, with most neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the 60s; mid and upper 60s inside the Perimeter. A spotty shower, or two, may bubble up Sunday morning. Check the CBS46 First Alert Weather App before heading out the door. The chance of rain increases Sunday afternoon, just a bit. In a summer-like fashion, expect pop-up style showers and storms.

You may see the clouds and hear a rumble of thunder Sunday, but most miss out on the beneficial rain, unfortunately.

FIRST ALERT | The first stretch of near 90° afternoons is in the forecast next week

Waiting on area pools, lakes to warm-up? They’ll definitely get a boost after the next seven to ten days.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Cutter

