Hundreds attend air show in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Good Neighbor Day Air Show was held Saturday in DeKalb County.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) hosted the event.

Hundreds of families and aviation enthusiasts showed up to see antique cars and planes in action.

CBS46 spoke with one grandfather who got to enjoy the show with his daughter and four grandchildren. He says they had been looking forward to it for days.

“This is some of their first time and they are having a ball, especially Jalile, who loves airplanes. He is just so excited. The excitement started last night as we prepared to come out here,” said William Cook, grandfather.

The focus of this year’s show was the 80th anniversary of the Naval Air Station and its history with PDK.

So many awesome planes and cars at Good Neighbor Day at #PeachtreeDeKalb Airport. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/U6bCo7Y8fh — OutAndAboutATL (@outaboutatl) May 14, 2022

