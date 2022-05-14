Advertisement

Man wanted for kidnapping, rape in Virginia arrested in Douglasville

NICO DOMONICK WILSON
NICO DOMONICK WILSON(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted for kidnapping and rape in Virginia Beach has been arrested in Atlanta, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that Nico Domonick Wilson was staying at a relative’s home in Douglasville.

Their Fugitive Division immediately placed the residence under surveillance, according to the press release.

Within hours of receiving the information about Wilson, the Fugitive Division along with the Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilson without incident.

He was awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

