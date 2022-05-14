Man wanted for kidnapping, rape in Virginia arrested in Douglasville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted for kidnapping and rape in Virginia Beach has been arrested in Atlanta, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that Nico Domonick Wilson was staying at a relative’s home in Douglasville.

Their Fugitive Division immediately placed the residence under surveillance, according to the press release.

Within hours of receiving the information about Wilson, the Fugitive Division along with the Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilson without incident.

He was awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

