Mattie’s Call issued for missing Jonesboro man

Alex Ivery
Alex Ivery(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing Jonesboro man.

Clayton County Police Department officers responded to the 8000 Block of Dunellen Lane Friday evening in reference to a missing person and learned Alex Ivery left his residence at 4 p.m. and never returned.

Ivery is described as a Black male, 6′2″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Officials say Ivery has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone who has contact with Alex Ivery is asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

