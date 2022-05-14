Advertisement

Mayor Dickens announces plan to submit bid for Democratic National Convention

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens(Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that Atlanta is submitting a formal bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The 2020 DNC was entirely virtual.

Dickens made the announcement on Friday night at the Georgia Democrats annual gala.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Altanta, Georiga,” Dickens said.

The last DNC was held in Milwaukee where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced as the Democratic ticket.

The last time Atlanta hosted the convention was in 1988 with Michael Dukakis as the party’s nominee. George H.W. Bush was elected president.

