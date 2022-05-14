POSITIVELY GEORGIA: S.T.E.A.M. Day, Tyler Perry, Georgia Tech hopscotch

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here’s a roundup of this week’s Positively Georgia stories.

500 Atlanta students were encouraged to dream big at the Benz this week.

Home Depot and Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted S.T.E.A.M. Day.

S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering arts and mathematics. The purpose of the event was to show students education and career opportunities.

Media mogul Tyler Perry spoke Monday at Emory University’s graduation ceremony.

The prestigious school also presented him with an honorary degree.

Perry founded Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, which is one of the largest production facilities in the country.

Georgia Tech students are hoping to hop their way into the Guinness World Record Book.

They created a 4.2-mile hopscotch course on their campus.

In order to break the record, the course had to be entirely drawn before anyone could start hopping and participants had to hop the entire thing.

Mostly distance runners and athletes completed the course. Now the team is waiting for the official verification from Guinness that they broke the world record.

