Stacey Abrams addresses abortion, election legitimacy ahead of GA primaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Friday, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams took the stage in downtown Atlanta full of confidence.

And why shouldn’t she be confident in that moment?

She’s running unopposed as the Democratic nominee for the governor of Georgia, and standing at the podium, all she saw was a crowd of some of her most-steadfast supporters.

RIGHT NOW: Stacey Abrams takes the stage in Atlanta at the Georgia Democrats State Dinner.



May 14, 2022

“And I’ll tell you a secret, I believe we’re going to win this year,” said Abrams, at the 2022 Georgia Democratic Party State Dinner.

The sold-out event featured top Democratic brass in the country, including U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, in addition to Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the DPG Chair.

Before Abrams addressed the audience, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made a surprising announcement that the City had officially submitted a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Atlanta, Georgia.

Abrams mentioned she’ll need major Democratic support, seen in the 2020 election, to propel her to the Governor’s seat.

In 2020, Democratic voters in Georgia helped flip the Senate to have a Democratic majority. The state also went blue in the presidential race for the first time since 1992.

In a one-on-one interview with CBS46, Abrams addressed some of the biggest issues for voters ahead of the November general election.

On the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, Abrams said, if elected, she’ll pursue measures to keep the option of abortion alive in Georgia.

“I will be a governor who will veto any attempt to fully ban abortion,” said Abrams. “I will do my best to roll back the legislation that has already passed,” referring to the 2019 ‘heartbeat bill’ passed by Governor Brian Kemp.

On her confidence of the election system, Abrams said she’s watching the primaries closely after the state passed new voter restriction laws in 2021.

“Our mission is make sure that as many voters as possible participate in this primary because this is the first test of the new 2021 laws and we want to see what happens and be ready for November,” said Abrams.

Bracing for a November showdown against Governor Brian Kemp, Abrams said the two were completely different leaders.

“Brian Kemp doesn’t care. He has weakened our laws when it comes to gun safety at a time when our kids are in peril. He has refused to expand Medicaid when our families are in a healthcare crisis. He has refused to do what’s right for our people. So, I believe Georgia deserves a governor who cares. Who cares about every Georgian in every place, whether they like me or not. And that’s the real difference, Governor Kemp doesn’t care.”

