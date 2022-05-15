Abortion rally in downtown Atlanta draws hundreds of protesters

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Saturday, hundreds of protesters organized in Atlanta while thousands gathered across the country to voice outrage over the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

If the landmark decision is overturned, anyone seeking an abortion would be met with a ban almost immediately in 13 states. And 26 states in total are signaling they will ban abortion.

Here in Atlanta, a “Bans off our Bodies” rally was held downtown.

CBS46′s Sawyer Buccy has a recap of the event and reports on how Georgians are reacting.

