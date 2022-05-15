Atlanta mom groups help each other find formula amid shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As the baby formula shortage continues nationally, Metro Atlanta moms are sticking together and helping each other find formula and breastmilk.

“There was a bit of panic, as to what are we going to do to feed our child,” said dad Amar Mohan.

An increasingly common sentiment of parents searching shelves for baby formula.

“We’ve heard moms driving all the way from Perimeter Mall to Cumberland mall, back and forth in a day,” said Ansley Lynn-Rulon, who works at The Bunny Hive.

Ansley Lynn-Rulon works for a parent-baby social club called The Bunny Hive in Chamblee. For weeks, she’s heard clients worrying over finding food for their babies due to the nation wide formula shortage. That’s why the bunny hive is holding a formula collection this week.

“They’re stressed and they’re scared, so we know the rest of Atlanta is scared as well,” said Lynn-Rulon.

The Bunny Hive will collect formula and give it to parents who can’t find it. For donations, they’ll take any brand of formula as long as it has a month left of shelf life. What isn’t picked up May 16th-May 20th will be donated to non-profit Helping Mamas.

The Bunny Hive has also helped moms find formula through social media posts.

“They’ve been able to link up and find even the three cans they need to make it through the end of the month. So it’s just been a huge sigh of relief for everyone,” said Lynn-Rulon.

Other Atlanta groups have connected babies with formula or breastmilk in similar ways. Local Facebook community groups have moms with extra breastmilk offering to donate and there are even specific groups, like Human Milk 4 Human Babies-Georgia, that safely connect lactating women to families needing milk.

