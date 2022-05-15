Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died at 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 24-year-old Atlanta rapper known as Lil Keed has died, according to an Instagram post by his brother, rapper Lil Gotit.

The rapper’s younger brother Semaja Render, known as Lil Gotit, confirmed his death on Instagram after rumors began swirling on social media.

Lil Keed, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, was signed to Young Thug’s YSL (Young Stoner/Slime Life) Records. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was arrested along with 27 other individuals on May 9 and is facing multiple RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges.

Lil Keed was not among those that were arrested. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Lil Keed became known in 2018 for his mixtapes, including “Keed Talk to ‘Em” and his “Trapped in Cleveland” series, according to Rolling Stone.

In 2019, he released his first album titled “Live Mexico,” which featured artists like Young Thug, Roddy Rich, Moneybagg Yo and Gunna.

Lil Keed and his brother Lil Gotit along with two other rappers from Atlanta released a collaborative mixtape titled “A-Team” in 2020.

Keed leaves behind a young daughter.

