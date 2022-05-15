Fire destroys iconic treehouse at Chastain Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire destroyed the iconic treehouse structure at Chastain Park overnight.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews responded to Chastain Park just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a working fire on a treehouse-like structure in the park.

In 2016, the Chastain Park Conservancy held a ribbon-cutting for the new treehouse, which is located at the park’s playground.

Chastain Park Playground Treehouse when it opened in 2016. (Carson Matthews)

Board Chair of Chastain Park Conservancy Carson Matthews posted photos and video of the devastating blaze, crediting neighbors with quickly calling 911, which helped prevent it from spreading to any nearby structures.

A devestating fire last night at the playground. Grateful that neighbors saw it and called 911 quickly, preventing it... Posted by Chastain Park on Sunday, May 15, 2022

AFRD says there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Matthews says, “We will rebuild it.”

To support Chastain Park Conservancy’s efforts, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.