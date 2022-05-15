Fire destroys iconic treehouse at Chastain Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire destroyed the iconic treehouse structure at Chastain Park overnight.
According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews responded to Chastain Park just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a working fire on a treehouse-like structure in the park.
In 2016, the Chastain Park Conservancy held a ribbon-cutting for the new treehouse, which is located at the park’s playground.
Board Chair of Chastain Park Conservancy Carson Matthews posted photos and video of the devastating blaze, crediting neighbors with quickly calling 911, which helped prevent it from spreading to any nearby structures.
AFRD says there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Meanwhile, Matthews says, “We will rebuild it.”
To support Chastain Park Conservancy’s efforts, click here.
