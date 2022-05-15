FIRST ALERT | Few pop-up storms expected through early evening; much hotter, drier by mid-week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures have warmed into the low to mid-80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon; warm enough to spark a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage remains very spotty, but keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans through early evening.

Temperatures cool into the 70s, and eventually the 60s, this evening as spotty rain diminishes.

Monday begins similar to Sunday; mild, mix of sun and clouds and a chance of spotty showers; mainly northwest of Atlanta proper. Temperatures warm towards 80° by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s between 3 and 5 p.m. While not everyone sees rain, a few more showers and storms will develop in the afternoon warmth.

FIRST ALERT | Near-record warmth is in the forecast heading into mid-week

High pressure builds into our region from the west Tuesday and Wednesday. This change in the weather pattern delivers hotter and drier weather to North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Temperatures get close to 90° Tuesday afternoon; passing 90° in most places Wednesday afternoon. Heat lingers through the rest of the work-week, before cooler and wetter weather tries to make a return next weekend.

