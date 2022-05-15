Advertisement

Gov. Kemp kicks off campaign bus tour in Marietta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’re now less than two weeks away from the Republican primary and candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard.

Governor Brian Kemp stopped in Marietta Saturday night as part of his bus tour ahead of Election Day on May 24. There he doubled down on his support for abortion restrictions.

“It’s kind of hard to say right now it’s certainly a big issue but we don’t know what the final opinion is going to be. Good thing for us, three years ago in 2019, we passed the “Heartbeat Bill,” the strongest pro-life bill in the country, and we’re continuing to fight that in the court of law which we knew we would have to do, and that’s where our focus is going to remain,” said Gov. Kemp.

On Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence announced he is now backing Kemp in the Georgia Republican primary.

Kemp’s campaign says Pence will headline a rally on May 23 - one day before the election.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Interview with Stacey Abrams
CBS46 interviews Stacey Abrams
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Mayor Dickens announces plan to submit bid for Democratic National Convention
Top Democrats rally at annual event
Top Democrats rally in downtown Atlanta
Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine
Former Ga. official to hand over $128,000 to end ethics saga