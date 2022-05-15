Gov. Kemp kicks off campaign bus tour in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’re now less than two weeks away from the Republican primary and candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard.

Governor Brian Kemp stopped in Marietta Saturday night as part of his bus tour ahead of Election Day on May 24. There he doubled down on his support for abortion restrictions.

“It’s kind of hard to say right now it’s certainly a big issue but we don’t know what the final opinion is going to be. Good thing for us, three years ago in 2019, we passed the “Heartbeat Bill,” the strongest pro-life bill in the country, and we’re continuing to fight that in the court of law which we knew we would have to do, and that’s where our focus is going to remain,” said Gov. Kemp.

On Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence announced he is now backing Kemp in the Georgia Republican primary.

Kemp’s campaign says Pence will headline a rally on May 23 - one day before the election.

