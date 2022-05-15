Medical assistant wanted for attempting to smuggle drugs into Fulton Co. Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a medical assistant who they say attempted to bring large amounts of illegal drugs and cigarettes into the Fulton County Jail Saturday afternoon.

The jail is a tobacco-free zone and cigarettes are considered contraband.

FCSO investigators say when the medical assistant approached security before her shift, a deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana. The deputy engaged the woman in conversation, and she revealed that she had smoked marijuana before coming to work. Before the deputy could scan her belongings, which is standard protocol for all who enter, the woman insisted that she needed to return to her car. In a panic, the woman left her items and ran out the door.

In her bag, deputies discovered 192 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes, and loose tobacco.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 24-year-old TreQuera Lashell Ford. She is described as a Black female, 5′7″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 75AR44.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip via the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office app here.

