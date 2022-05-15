Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta

File photo
File photo(WLBT)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting Sunday afternoon on the 1700 block of Campbellton Road SW.

Details are limited at this time. CBS46 is working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TreQuera Lashell Ford
Medical assistant wanted for attempting to smuggle drugs into Fulton Co. Jail
Chastain Park Treehouse fire.
Fire destroys iconic treehouse at Chastain Park
A Loggerhead sea turtle nesting area on Tybee Beach, Tybee Island, Ga.
Sea turtles busy nesting on beaches in South Carolina, Georgia
2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash