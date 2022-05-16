Advertisement

Abbott says agreement reached to reopen baby formula plant

Doctors warn against DIY formulas. (KHOU, Marcela YoungDatasemblyWest University...
Doctors warn against DIY formulas. (KHOU, Marcela YoungDatasemblyWest University Moms/FBPresident Biden/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Infant formula maker Abbott says it’s reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage.

Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement reached with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety problems at the Michigan facility.

The consent decree is a binding legal agreement between the company and the federal government.

After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new product to stores. The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fulton DA asked to investigate former council member’s credit card charges
Programs allows high school students opportunities at fire department
Program allows high school students opportunities with Atlanta Fire and Rescue
PIGGY BANK
Atlanta children learn the importance of saving money
Record number of Georgia voters have voted
Record 380,000 Georgians have already voted in 2022 primary election
DeKalb County Jail contraband arrests.
WATCH: 4 more arrests made in DeKalb County Jail contraband operation