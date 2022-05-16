Atlanta activist camps on roof to raise funds to send Black youths to camp

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community activist who is working to curb teen violence has taken his message to the rooftop, attracting the attention of celebrities who now want to help.

In the shadows of the Atlanta Detention Center, settled on the roof of a bail bonds business on Memorial Drive, is Bruce Griggs, a former juvenile probation officer turned crime prevention advocate.

“We’ve got a problem in Atlanta,” Griggs said. “It’s an epidemic, the disease of violence, and until we address it as an epidemic, we will continue to have this problem.”

Griggs spent the night and all-day Monday on the roof in hopes of raising awareness and funds for his latest campaign, “Saving Our Sons.”

Bruce Griggs is still on the roof of a business, he also slept on , trying to raise awareness/funds for a teen summer program - that’s gotten the attention of celebrities now also offering to help. The story at 6 on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/mnNpoS8GTl — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) May 16, 2022

“Our mission is to keep young people alive and free,” Griggs explained.

The campaign will help fund a six-week summer camp, hosted by Griggs’ nonprofit, Operation Correct Start, Inc., which he founded in 1995. Griggs called the program a rite of passage for Black boys 8-14. They focus on issues from spirituality to education and careers to anger management.

“We don’t need to depend on the law enforcement. They got their job to do,” Griggs said. “Quit blaming them. Quit blaming the schools. They’re doing their job. Quit blaming them. It’s on us.”

Bobby Huntley went through the program when he was 12. Now a film director, Huntley credits Operation Correct Start for setting him on the right path.

“I was surrounded by family, by love,” Huntley said. “I had this automatic tribe of brothers. You know, I had the family unit that I haven’t felt in a very, very long time. And it was one of the best summers of my life.”

“He’s affected a lot of change in the actual lives that he has been able to assist,” actor Kenan Thompson told CBS46 on Monday.

Thompson, who grew up in Atlanta, didn’t participate in Griggs’ program, but he said Griggs has always been on the side of rehabilitation. The Saturday Night Live star said he wanted to use his platform to try and amplify Griggs’ efforts.

“I just want to make sure that we have enough support, you know, in a bunch of different ways to really make a difference,” Thompson said. “Atlanta is not the only case. You know, I feel like this is going on in a lot of different cities. And there’s a lot of different issues.”

Griggs held a virtual telethon with Thompson and other celebrities on Monday. He remained on the roof as of the publishing of this article. He said he would stay on the roof until his fundraising goal is met.

“My mom used to tell me all the time, and now it’s come into play, ‘the more you know, the more you owe,’” Griggs said.

To learn more about Operation Correct Start or to donate to the group’s latest campaign, click here.

