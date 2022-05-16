Atlanta children learn the importance of saving money

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new program is helping children in Atlanta learn how to save money.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made an appearance on Monday morning at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy to talk about the importance of saving and understanding the value of money.

Every kindergarten student at the school is being set up with a savings account with $50 in it to help get them started.

