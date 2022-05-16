Advertisement

Atlanta children learn the importance of saving money

Atlanta kindergartners get savings accounts
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 16, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new program is helping children in Atlanta learn how to save money.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made an appearance on Monday morning at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy to talk about the importance of saving and understanding the value of money.

Every kindergarten student at the school is being set up with a savings account with $50 in it to help get them started.

