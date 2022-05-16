Death at Hall County homeless camp ruled homicide

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the cause of death of a man found Friday morning at a homeless camp in Gainesville was a homicide.

The body of 37-year-old Billie Lee Davis was found along the woodline at the edge of the camp in the area of the Queen City Parkway bridge just before 8:30 a.m. HCSO detectives were called to the scene by a resident of the homeless camp.

The investigation into Davis’ death remains active and ongoing.

