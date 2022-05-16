First Alert Forecast: Stray T-Storms Possible this Afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A weak cold front moves through today bringing the possibility of stray t-storms through the afternoon.

Monday Forecast:

Partly sunny and warm. Stray t-storms are possible this afternoon. Any storms that do pop up could have lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Most areas stay dry through the day.

High: 87° Average High: 8`° Chance of Rain: 20%

Partly sunny with stray afternoon t-storms (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A heat wave arrives on Wednesday and lasts through Friday. We are expecting near-record highs in the low to mid 90s. This is the hottest weather we’ve had since August 2021.

Wednesday through Friday. (cbs46)

Outside of isolated t-showers Thursday, it will be dry through the work week. However, we switch into a cooler, stormier pattern this weekend with scattered t-storms each afternoon.

This weekend into next week (cbs46)

