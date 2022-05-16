FIRST ALERT | The hottest weather since last August arrives mid-week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While warm this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, temperatures will be several degrees warmer by Wednesday afternoon.

A weak ‘cold’ front (ironic, right?) moves through this afternoon. A few showers, storms will bubble up along the front as it moves through. But, rain coverage remains very hit-or-miss. A storm, or two, may produce gustier breezes, in addition to brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. The chance of rain lessens from north, to south, as we approach sunset.

Tuesday morning will, actually, be a few degrees cooler. Plan on temperatures bottoming-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s inside the Perimeter; cooler across outlying communities and closer to 50° in the mountains of North Georgia.

Tuesday is completely dry and mostly sunny, with afternoon temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 80s. The drier air allows afternoon temperatures to warm quickly after sunrise.

FIRST ALERT | The hottest weather since late last August arrives mid-week

An area of high pressure expands into the southeast heading into Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures soar into the lower 90s across Metro Atlanta, under plenty of sunshine. A few of the typically hotter communities may peak in the mid-90s between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heat lingers through Friday afternoon.

Another ‘cold’ front brings cooler air and a greater chance of rain by the weekend.

Have a wonderful rest of your Monday,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.