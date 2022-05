ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of South Fulton City Council is requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigate a number of transactions made with city-issued credit cards.

The City of South Fulton issued the following statement Monday regarding the request:

“Following our commitment to transparency, the City of South Fulton City Council voted to ask the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to investigate charges made by a former council member on a city-issued credit card. Earlier this year, the city directed financial analyst firm JIPH Consulting to review all credit card transactions made during the last quarter of 2021. The charges were discovered during the audit of the city’s credit card records and city officials subsequently requested the investigation to ensure transparency regarding finances. The council’s request will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Public Official Investigation Unit. A timeline for the investigation has not been established.”

