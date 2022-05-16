Advertisement

Georgia Team Hope Walk held to raise awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people laced up their walking shoes Sunday morning for a good cause.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Georgia Chapter held the Georgia Team Hope Walk at Mason Mill Park in Decatur.

Metro Atlanta joined more than 100 other cities across the nation to help raise awareness and funds for Huntington’s disease, which is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.

CBS46 spoke to one woman who is making it her mission to raise awareness after her husband was diagnosed.

“We did not know about HD until he was genetic tested and it was determined he was positive with HD. Since then I have become very active in the community and trying to spread the word about Huntington’s disease,” said Laurie Travis, president of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Georgia Chapter.

The organization says there are about 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

