Advertisement

Henry County Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Elijah Busey
Elijah Busey(Henry County Police Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is searching for what they’re calling a “critical missing juvenile.”

HCPD says 11-year-old Elijah Busey went missing from the area of The Farm Road in McDonough.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Duffey at 770-288-8207, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of crime scene tape
Death at Hall County homeless camp ruled homicide
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
National BBQ Day with Ms.Pearl's BBQ
It’s National Barbecue Day! Ms. Pearl’s BBQ is helping you celebrate
2 people found shot to death inside home