Henry County Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is searching for what they’re calling a “critical missing juvenile.”
HCPD says 11-year-old Elijah Busey went missing from the area of The Farm Road in McDonough.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Duffey at 770-288-8207, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.