Henry County Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is searching for what they’re calling a “critical missing juvenile.”

HCPD says 11-year-old Elijah Busey went missing from the area of The Farm Road in McDonough.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Duffey at 770-288-8207, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

