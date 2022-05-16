Advertisement

Kim’s tie-breaking double helps Padres beat Braves 7-3 in 11

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) tags San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, left,...
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) tags San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3.

Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second. Wil Myers added a two-run single to cap the scoring in the big inning. Winning pitcher Nabil Crismatt had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

Dansby Swanson’s two-run homer off Joe Musgrove gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

The Padres won two of three games in the series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the...
Arcia’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Braves bats, Morton beat Brewers 9-2 for series win
Average annual starting salary for teachers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
Atlanta Braves salute teachers with special lunch for Teacher Appreciation Week
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, is congratulated by Mookie Betts, left, and Edwin...
Freddie Freeman hits 1st homerun for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves