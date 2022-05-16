Minority grocery store in Atlanta reacts to mass shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cashiers checked out more than just groceries at the Big Bear Supermarket in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

Most inside this minority-owned store kept a close eye on those who entered the business after the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York over the weekend which left 10-people dead.

“I always feel safe here because this is my neighborhood, but I was definitely more guarded. I’m definitely more alert. I usually come in here and I’m in my own world and I’m just doing what I do but I’m definitely more guarded and looking around and thinking are you supposed to be here,” Shopper Pamela Crutcher said.

Management said the incident targeting another minority grocery store has prompted them to be more vigilant. Plus, they have police officers working security at their stores in the West End and in Decatur.

“Here in this store, we talk to customers and listen to customers and understand and when we have a difference, we work out something,” Big Bear Manager Bruce Choe said.

Juliana Dorsett Smith said she shops at Big Bear for the savings, but often worries about her safety.

“I was really, really shocked because I have relatives that live in Buffalo and you have a lot of copycats so you’re going to have a lot of people come to other states to do the same thing,” Dorsett Smith said.

