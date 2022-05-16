Record 380,000 Georgians have already voted in 2022 primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is officially 8 days away from primary election in Georgia, and voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. 380,000 people in the state who have already cast their ballot. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says that’s a 155% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.

Francine Lowe wants to make sure her voice is heard -- especially about the issues that deeply matter to her.

“That is so important. There is so much crime in Buckhead,” said Lowe.

She’s making sure her ballot gets in, and early, more than a week before the primary election.

“Whatever happens on election day -- whatever unforeseen circumstances -- I’ve already taken care of it,” Lowe said.

Meanwhile over in Cobb County, Monday afternoon brought a bit of a line at the main elections office

“Things have been very steady - we’ve head very good turnout,” said Janine Eveler, Cobb County elections director.

Eveler says there have been a few hiccups across the state since early voting began.

“We did have some issues with the state’s voter registration system went down -- even today we had that go down. So we’ve had a few challenges this time. we’ve had a lot of trouble with the re-districting,” Eveler said.

But that hasn’t deterred voters, because many feel the stakes are high.

“People are very interested in everything that’s on the ballot -- especially some of the cityhood initiatives,” Eveler said.

Election day is on May 24th.

If you still want to vote early, you have until Friday evening to cast your ballot.

