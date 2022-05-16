WATCH: 4 more arrests made in DeKalb County Jail contraband operation

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - In a continuation of its “Eyes in the Sky” operation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested four individuals, including two who were already in custody, on charges of attempting to provide contraband to DeKalb County Jail inmates.

According to the sheriff’s office, the persons arrested and taken into custody on May 15 are 24-year-old Ralston Alexander Campbell, of Decatur, and 26-year-old Donnisha Gabbidon, of Decatur. Gabbidon is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Felony). Ralston is charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Felony), Crossing the Guard Line (Felony), and Possession of Marijuana with Intent (Felony).

Already in custody at the time of the incident were 20-year-old Cortavious De’mon Buchanan, of Decatur, who is being held without bond on a series of unrelated charges since his arrest in September 2021, and 26-year-old Daniel Schaefer, of Decatur, who remains jailed following an arrest in December 2020 on unrelated charges. Additional charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Felony) are being brought against Buchanan and Schaefer.

Chief Deputy Randy Akies says the individuals allegedly plot the contraband drop during unauthorized contact with inmates. Deputies from the Jail Emergency Service Team and investigators from the Field Operations Fugitive Unit made the arrests on Sunday following a brief foot chase of the suspects at Memorial Drive and Camp Drive in Decatur during the contraband drop attempt. The following sheriff’s office surveillance video shows the incident in progress.

“Drive-up and you’re getting locked up,” Chief Deputy Akies says.

