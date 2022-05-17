Advertisement

Atlanta Braves to host baseball championship series at Truist Park this week

Truist Park is seen before Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series between the...
Truist Park is seen before Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves is partnering with the Georgia High School Association to host a best-of-three doubleheaders championship series this week.

The series will take place at Truist Park located at 755 Battery Ave. SE starting Thursday evening.

According to the Braves, tickets for the championship series are $15. Click here to purchase a ticket.

The schedule is listed below:

May 19:

6A – Pope High School vs Allatoona High School: First Pitch 5 p.m. with Game 2 set to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

May 20:

6A – Pope High School vs Allatoona High School: First Pitch 12 p.m. (If needed)

7A – Woodstock High School vs Etowah High School: First Pitch 5 p.m. with Game 2 set to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

May 21:

7A – Woodstock High School vs Etowah High School: First Pitch 7 p.m. (If needed)

For more information on the games as well as the GHSA partnership, click here.

