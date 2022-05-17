Atlanta city councilmember looks for support in Amtrak train expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta city councilmember is hoping for more routes will be added to Amtrak train service in Georgia, including high-speed trains! Right now, at the Midtown Atlanta Amtrak station, there are only two trains coming in per day, and their schedule is limited to five days a week.

Councilmember Jason Dozier hopes to fill that void.

“We’ve seen it in other countries. We’ve seen success of passenger rails in Europe and Asia. And as we think about how to we contend with climate change as a global city, we need to make sure that Atlanta is in the forefront of that conversation,” Dozier said.

Introduced Monday night is a resolution forward which would show city support for Amtrak train expansion, which Dozier says will be the first step of many.

“We know that many of our residents here - not only just in the city of Atlanta, but across the Atlanta region rely on connectivity, with the sister cities, for commerce, for financial transactions,” Dozier said.

The United States Senate allocated $8-million this spring to study the environment impact for a proposed 250 mph high-speed line between Savannah and Atlanta.

“I’m fully aware of the development that is occurring at Centennial Yards, but if there is an opportunity for there to be an Amtrak expansion within the gulch (development), Advance Atlanta, and me personally, are certainly in support of that expansion,” said Michael Leithead, Advance Atlanta president.

He says there needs to be a way to address traffic and transportation challenges in a booming city.

“The more robust of a network of transit that we can have in the Atlanta region, the higher ridership and the more effective that ridership will be able to use,” Leithead said.

CBS46 News reached out to Amtrak for comment, and they did not respond.

