Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens pushes for more funding for 911 Call Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is pushing for a faster, better 911 Call Center in Atlanta by way of a public facilities bond measure.

Every day, 3,000 calls go through the 911 Call Center. That’s 1.2 million calls a year.

“All those times most people enjoy time with their family, we’re here answering the phones, saving lives,” said Desiree Arnold, the center’s director.

“Before a fire engine rolls out, before an officer pulls up, that first point of contact with the public occurs right here in this system that we have here with these dedicated men and women,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

But not all calls are answered right away.

“82% of our calls are answered within ten seconds,” said Arnold.

A CBS46 investigation uncovered a rise in wait times for 911 callers. In 2020, roughly 5% of Atlanta’s 911 callers waited on hold for more than 40 seconds. In 2021, that number grew to 9% and in the first four months of 2022, that number jumped to nearly 13%.

“The last thing I want is someone in an emergency to go to a system that’s not responsive,” said Mayor Dickens.

That’s why Mayor Dickens wants more money going into the call center, by way of an infrastructure ballot measures package.

“We’re going to put $15 million into modernizing our 911 infrastructure, improving our servers, and our technology,” said Dickens.

How would that help call wait times? Well a big cause of them is staffing. And while the bond wouldn’t pay for more employees, it could improve their working conditions with technology that works.

“Part of what we’re doing with the staffing issue is one) doing a good job of recruiting, but also building up the system so workers find that we see value in them,” said Dickens.

If you want the call center and other Atlanta departments to get more money for improvements, you can vote in favor for what’s being called the Public Facilities Bond Measure on your primary ticket this coming Tuesday, May 24th.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.