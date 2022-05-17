Battle & Brew bringing eSports gaming to The Battery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No doubt about it: The Battery Atlanta is continuing to grow, evidenced by an increasing number of entertainment and dining options, the company says in a news release.

Battle & Brew, a gaming and bar venue with 11,014 square-foot space, is set to open at The Battery Atlanta in early 2023.

“Battle & Brew has distinguished itself as the go-to spot for those seeking the best esports and gaming experience in Atlanta,” said Vice President of Marketing, Lauren Abernethy. “From dining options to entertainment to offices, we are pleased to continue to offer our residents, area workers and visitors an eclectic mix of the best the city has to offer.”

Battle & Brew will allow patrons to sit side by side with friends who enjoy drinks and the world of gaming.

