Advertisement

Battle & Brew bringing eSports gaming to The Battery Atlanta

BATTLE AND BREW THE BATTERY ATLANTA
BATTLE AND BREW THE BATTERY ATLANTA(THE BATTERY ATLANTA)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No doubt about it: The Battery Atlanta is continuing to grow, evidenced by an increasing number of entertainment and dining options, the company says in a news release.

Battle & Brew, a gaming and bar venue with 11,014 square-foot space, is set to open at The Battery Atlanta in early 2023.

“Battle & Brew has distinguished itself as the go-to spot for those seeking the best esports and gaming experience in Atlanta,” said Vice President of Marketing, Lauren Abernethy. “From dining options to entertainment to offices, we are pleased to continue to offer our residents, area workers and visitors an eclectic mix of the best the city has to offer.”

Battle & Brew will allow patrons to sit side by side with friends who enjoy drinks and the world of gaming.

You can check out several new entertainment and restaurant options at The Atlanta Battery here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Duluth Police Department
Caught on Camera: Woman escapes car before train crash in Duluth, police say
Atlanta city councilmember pushing for Amtrak train expansion
Atlanta city councilmember looks for support in Amtrak train expansion
STOP COP CITY PROTEST
Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say
The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
WATCH LIVE: Ryan Duke trial resumes for seventh day after Duke steps off witness stand