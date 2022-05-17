Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Woman escapes car before train crash in Duluth, police say

Duluth Police Department
Duluth Police Department(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman was able to escape her car moments before a train slammed into it late Friday night in Duluth.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Duluth Police Department responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on Duluth Highway near Buford Highway.

The driver who was unfamiliar with the area told police that she accidentally turned right onto the train tracks causing her car to get stuck. However, in a matter of seconds, she was able to escape her vehicle prior to the crash.

Luckily, no injuries were reported at this time.

As a reminder, the police department said, “If your car stalls or gets stuck on the railroad tracks, immediately call 911.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BATTLE AND BREW THE BATTERY ATLANTA
Battle & Brew bringing eSports gaming to The Battery Atlanta
Atlanta city councilmember pushing for Amtrak train expansion
Atlanta city councilmember looks for support in Amtrak train expansion
STOP COP CITY PROTEST
Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say
The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
WATCH LIVE: Ryan Duke trial resumes for seventh day after Duke steps off witness stand