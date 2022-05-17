Family Fun Night is coming to Downtown Woodstock

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer is right around the corner and with more kids on school break, families are looking for ways to spend more time together.

“Visit Woodstock GA” organizers have announced the Family Fun Night event, offering family friendly activities throughout the summer.

The event series will take place every third Thursday in Downtown Woodstock, with different themes and activities each month for families to enjoy.

“We are excited to welcome parents and kids to Downtown Woodstock for these new Family Fun Nights,” said Woodstock Economic and Downtown Development Director Brian Stockton. “Visit Woodstock GA is happy to help Woodstock families create lasting memories in our vibrant and energetic downtown.”

Activities include a costume contest, a trivia contest and a free movie on the Woodstock Arts Event Green. The first Family Fun Night is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The theme will be Star Wars Night, with families encouraged to dress up as their favorite character.

On Thursday, June 16, it’s Super Hero Night and July 21 will be Harry Potter Night.

For more information on Family Fun Night, click here.

