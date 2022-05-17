Advertisement

Family Fun Night is coming to Downtown Woodstock

Family Fun Night
Family Fun Night(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer is right around the corner and with more kids on school break, families are looking for ways to spend more time together.

“Visit Woodstock GA” organizers have announced the Family Fun Night event, offering family friendly activities throughout the summer.

The event series will take place every third Thursday in Downtown Woodstock, with different themes and activities each month for families to enjoy.

“We are excited to welcome parents and kids to Downtown Woodstock for these new Family Fun Nights,” said Woodstock Economic and Downtown Development Director Brian Stockton. “Visit Woodstock GA is happy to help Woodstock families create lasting memories in our vibrant and energetic downtown.”

Activities include a costume contest, a trivia contest and a free movie on the Woodstock Arts Event Green. The first Family Fun Night is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The theme will be Star Wars Night, with families encouraged to dress up as their favorite character.

On Thursday, June 16, it’s Super Hero Night and July 21 will be Harry Potter Night.

For more information on Family Fun Night, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
WATCH LIVE: Ryan Duke trial resumes seventh day; Duke still on the witness stand
911 director says short staffing is one of the causes of the recent delays.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens pushes for more funding for 911 Call Center
Look Up Atlanta
The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park
3 men killed in two-vehicle Troup Co. crash