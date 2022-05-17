FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Tuesday; Tracking a potential heat wave

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tuesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and a very nice warm-up in the afternoon. The day starts with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s under clear skies. Look for a ton of blue sky with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity.

Lows Tuesday (CBS46)

Tuesday (CBS46)

The warmest weather since last August arrives in the middle of the workweek. Wednesday will start in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. The record high temperature for the date in Atlanta is 92° (1996) and it may be challenged. There is no chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be hot again on Thursday and Friday. There is a 20% chance of a shower or storm on Thursday afternoon - mainly north of Atlanta. The risk of rain is very low on Friday. The low temperature will climb to the upper 60s to low 70s from Thursday morning through the weekend.

A front will likely move through at some point this weekend. This will bring an increased risk of scattered thunderstorms, and eventually cooler weather.

Trend (CBS46)

Rain (CBS46)

