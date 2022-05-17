FIRST ALERT: Heat wave this week; rain returns this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat and humidity returns this week as highs reach the 90s starting Tuesday. The forecast high is 90 degrees, which will make it the the first 90 degree day we have seen since August of last year. The 90s will continue through the rest of the week, before a cold front brings cooler temperatures and rain to the forecast starting Sunday.

High Temperature: 90

Normal High: 82

Chance of rain: 0%

What You Need To Know:

The heat wave continues through the rest of the week, with low 90s expected through Saturday. A cold front approaches Sunday, bringing scattered rain and storms Sunday and cooler temperatures. Next week will be significantly cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday of next week.

