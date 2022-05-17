5-year-old wishes for Brave Gowns for her birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A 5-year-old girl in metro Atlanta has a very big birthday wish.

Instead of a gift, little Addi wants to help other children across the city stay brave just like her.

Addi has been in and out of the hospital struggling with a form of cancer. She tells CBS46 that she feels better when wearing her Brave Gown. The gowns are adorned with powerful words or images.

Addi says she’s on a mission to help patients at Sloan Kettering and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, feel brave too.

Her birthday is May 26 and you can help her reach her goal by clicking here.

