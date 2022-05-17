Gorgeous Sunshine Today, 90s Arrive Tomorrow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry air has moved in and will bring us a beautiful, sunny day with low humidity. Enjoy it- heat and humidity build through the end of the week.
Tuesday Forecast:
Sunny and warm.
High: 86° Average High: 81° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Highs reach the 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with increasing humidity through the end of the week. Outside of a brief shower Wednesday night, it will be dry through the end of the week as well.
That changes this weekend, as scattered t-storms return ahead of an approaching cold front that cools temperatures back into the low 80s by Sunday.
We are watching the Gulf of Mexico closely, as a potential tropical system is possible next week. This may impact Memorial Day Weekend here in Metro Atlanta, so stay tuned for updates.
