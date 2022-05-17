Gorgeous Sunshine Today, 90s Arrive Tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry air has moved in and will bring us a beautiful, sunny day with low humidity. Enjoy it- heat and humidity build through the end of the week.

Tuesday Forecast:

Sunny and warm.

High: 86° Average High: 81° Chance of Rain: 0%

Sunny & warm with low humidity (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Highs reach the 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with increasing humidity through the end of the week. Outside of a brief shower Wednesday night, it will be dry through the end of the week as well.

90s likely Wednesday - Friday. (cbs46)

That changes this weekend, as scattered t-storms return ahead of an approaching cold front that cools temperatures back into the low 80s by Sunday.

We are watching the Gulf of Mexico closely, as a potential tropical system is possible next week. This may impact Memorial Day Weekend here in Metro Atlanta, so stay tuned for updates.

Development possible in the Gulf of Mexico next week. (cbs46)

