PeachtreeTV to showcase ‘Look Up Atlanta’ fireworks show at Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a two-year hiatus, the southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!

In partnership with PeachtreeTV, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority and Coca-Cola welcome the public to the all-new patriotic celebration, titled “Look Up Atlanta.”

The event celebrates all things that make Atlanta a great city – from its sports teams and attractions to the culturally diverse, celebrated food and arts scene.

Attendees can expect a variety of family friendly activities and entertainment, music and fireworks.

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage on PeachtreeTV.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Atlanta by bringing back one of the city’s most exciting, annual traditions, the 4th of July fireworks and festival in Centennial Park,” said WGCL & WPCH-TV VP/General Manager Erik Schrader. “That excitement is bolstered by the opportunity to partner with Peachtree TV to bring not only the fireworks but a live broadcast showcasing the event and what makes Atlanta so special.”

“We’re thrilled to develop a new experience that showcases the best of Atlanta for Atlantans. We hope this reimagination of one of Atlanta’s most exciting annual traditions will reclaim some of the celebration and connection we lost during the pandemic and brings our community together this year and for years to come,” said Jen LeMaster, GWCCA Chief Administration Officer.

General Admission and VIP Village tickets go on sale May 26. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

