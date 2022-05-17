Police investigate overnight shooting at southwest Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An overnight shooting at a local gas station left a car riddled with bullets and police searching for the person(s) responsible.

It happened at the Exxon gas station along Greenbriar Parkway.

Investigators tell CBS46 a conflict appeared to take place among two groups of people which escalated when shots were fired toward a car at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

