Police investigate overnight shooting at southwest Atlanta gas station

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An overnight shooting at a local gas station left a car riddled with bullets and police searching for the person(s) responsible.

It happened at the Exxon gas station along Greenbriar Parkway.

Investigators tell CBS46 a conflict appeared to take place among two groups of people which escalated when shots were fired toward a car at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

CBS46 will have the latest details on this developing story.

