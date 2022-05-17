Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were arrested Tuesday near the planned site Atlanta Police Foundation’s Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Opponents to the training facility, which is scheduled to be built on the old Prison Farm site near South River Forest in southeast Atlanta, say it will destroy hundreds of acres of Atlanta’s largest urban forest. In addition to protests at the site, protesters have also been camping out in the forest for several months.

DeKalb Police and Georgia State Patrol assisted the Atlanta Police Department with the arrests.

During a press conference shortly before 2:30 p.m., Atlanta PD told the media that the protesters threw Molotov cocktails at their officers during the incident. A spokesperson for the department also told the media that many of the protesters they have encountered at this protest and others are from other states.

The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Since then, activists, environmentalists, and urbanists have voiced their disagreement with the decisions. Instead, they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.

Protesters have also gathered outside of individuals associated with the project, including Shepherd Long, principal of Long Engineering, which has been subcontracted to do surveying and other pre-construction work.

The training facility, which will include classrooms, a shooting range, an emergency vehicle driving course, a “burn building” and more, is scheduled to open in late 2023.

A few days ago, protesters gathered in front of a downtown corporate office for AT&T in an effort to persuade them to pull their funding from the Atlanta Police Foundation.

BREAKING - ATLANTA, GA: Tonight ~60 people gathered in front of a downtown AT&T corporate office to demand it pull funding from the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is spearheading a training center dubbed "Cop City", as part of an ongoing #StopCopCity pressure campaign pic.twitter.com/BPVzktNh1U — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 11, 2022

The protesters have used the phrase “Stop Cop City” to bring attention to their fight.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.