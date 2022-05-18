2022 NFL draft featured multiple UGA standout players hoping to make impact

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University of Georgia became the first school ever to have five defensive players drafted in the first round of the NFL draft this year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with their No. 1 overall pick, while defensive tackle Jordan Davis joins former teammate Nakobe Dean, drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round.

“Huge burden off my shoulders, you know, not being here alone. Not going through this whole process alone,” Davis said. “We played at Georgia and have a very strong connection. Having him behind me, you know, he’s play-calling, you know, not really no drop-off with me and him, you know, having that strong connection.”

Linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonta Wyatt were each drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round and hope to make an immediate impact on and off the field for the Green Bay Packers this year.

“About four years ago, we both was like, ‘we want to go first round. We want to do this. We want to play together so just doing that now is a dream come true,’” Wyatt said.

Walker will make a return to Georgia in August when the Atlanta Falcons host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third and final preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Falcons also host joint practices with the Jaguars in Flowery Branch in August.

Former UGA safety Lewis Cine was selected with the final pick in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings.

“Kind of a dope process because I feel like I’m a freshman again except now, you know, it’s in a big league. Everyone is good,” Cine said.

According to the Star Tribune, Cine agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Vikings worth nearly $11.5 million, according to Roc Nation Sports agent Charles Fisher.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.