Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour to stop in Marietta this week

Along with the celebration, the Atlanta Braves hosted a celebration event at the Jackie...
Along with the celebration, the Atlanta Braves hosted a celebration event at the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club by letting people take pictures with the World Series trophy.(WALB)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves will bring their World Champions Trophy Tour to Marietta this week.

The tour, presented by Truist, will make a stop at the East Cobb Baseball Complex located at 4617 Lee Waters Road on May 20 from 5-9 p.m.

The Marietta visit is one of 151 stops across the southeast that commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball.

Officials say fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series trophy.

The team is scheduled to face the Florida Marlins for a three-game road trip this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF STOPS

