Ceremony to be held in remembrance of three men who died in tragic car accident in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three young men who died due to a tragic car accident in LaGrange will all be remembered tomorrow.

The ceremony honoring them will take place at Lafayette Square in Downtown LaGrange on Wednesday evening.

It will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The accident occurred last weekend.

Police say the two freshmen LaGrange baseball players, 18-year-old Stephen Bartolotta and 19-year-old Jacob Brown, were celebrating a win and heading home when the fatal crash happened.

The Troup County Coroner says the players were trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone on Roanoke Road, fatally crashing into 24-year-old Rico Dunn head-on.

The freshmen died on the scene.

Dunn died at the hospital the following morning.

People are being asked to come and pray for the families of all three young men at tomorrow evening’s ceremony.

