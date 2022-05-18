Dekalb County Pools to open next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb County’s pools are set to open on Memorial Day weekend starting May 28, officials tell CBS 46 News.

Dekalb County officials say the pool season runs through Sept. 5, while select pools will remain open on weekends through Labor Day.

Department of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Affairs offers various programs throughout the summer including swim lessons, water aerobics, and more.

The schedule and locations of the Dekalb County pools are listed below:

(Tuesday-Saturdays 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.) (Sundays 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.) Closed on Mondays

· Gresham Pool, 3113 Gresham Road

· Kittredge Pool, 2535 North Druid Hill Road

· *Lithonia Pool, 2501 Park Drive, Lithonia

(Mondays, Wednesday-Saturdays 12 p.m.-6 p.m.) (Sundays 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.) Closed on Tuesdays

· *Medlock Pool, 874 Gaylemont Circle, Decatur

· *Midway Pool, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur

· Tobie Grant Pool, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

(Monday, Wednesday-Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.) (Tuesdays & Sundays 12 p.m.-7 p.m.)

· Exchange Splash Pad, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

For more information, click here or call (404)371-6270.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.