DeKalb voters face precinct changes, urged to check locations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re planning to vote on Primary election Day, you need to make sure you go to the right location. Because of newly redrawn district maps, 56,500 DeKalb voters will have to vote in a new polling place this year.

“About three-fourths of our voters had some change to their voter registration information,” said Keisha Smith, the Executive Director of the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections. “We are encouraging all DeKalb County voters to double check their precinct before Election Day,” she added.

It’s especially important for voters to check for precinct changed before this year in comparison to previous years. Under Georgia’s new Election Integrity Act, if a voter shows up at the wrong polling place, they won’t be able to simply cast a provisional ballot like in years past. If a voter arrives before 5pm at the wrong voting place, they will be asked to leave and go vote at their correct polling location.

If they show up after 5pm, there could be an exception granted through which they may be able to fill out a provisional ballot, but that leaves voters with a very tight window to vote on election day.

“We are making sure that everyone has a plan to make sure that their vote counts, and so I just don’t want folks to end up at the wrong precinct on election day and not be able to vote,” Smith told CBS46.

To Check your Polling Place in DeKalb you can do three things:

Visit the Secretary of State’s website and type in your info to see your correct precinct.

Visit the DeKalb voting office in person at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, Georgia.

Call the DeKalb Elections office at 404-298-4020.

