Duluth Police arrest 61-year-old man after switching license plates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Duluth Police Department’s Tag Reader Unit arrested a 61-year-old man who is accused of switching license plates on his vehicle.

Police say the license plate was linked to a wanted person. The tag was registered to a Mercury Sable but was on a white GMC work truck, according to police.

Officers say the driver, who has not been identified, admitted to switching the tag from the Mercury Sable to his truck. The driver also told officers he had no insurance on the truck.

The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle and failure to maintain insurance.

