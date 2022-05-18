Advertisement

Duluth Police arrest 61-year-old man after switching license plates

Duluth PD Tag Reader Arrest
Duluth PD Tag Reader Arrest(Duluth Police Department)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Duluth Police Department’s Tag Reader Unit arrested a 61-year-old man who is accused of switching license plates on his vehicle.

Police say the license plate was linked to a wanted person. The tag was registered to a Mercury Sable but was on a white GMC work truck, according to police.

Officers say the driver, who has not been identified, admitted to switching the tag from the Mercury Sable to his truck. The driver also told officers he had no insurance on the truck.

The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle and failure to maintain insurance.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One-on-One with Jennifer Strahan
One-on-One interview with 14th district candidate Jennifer Strahan
Raw interview with Jennifer Strahan
Waffle House employee Cynthia Morrison
Customers raise thousands of dollars for Waffle House employee fighting cancer
Atlanta protestors accused of vandalism
Family home ‘wrongfully targeted,’ Atlanta PD protestors accused
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.
Lawyers: Georgia man’s death sentence is unconstitutional