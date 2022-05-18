Emmy Award-winning ‘Bluey’s’ will bring first live show in U.S. to Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a successful run in Australia, Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series “Bluey’s” will have its first live theater show in the U.S. at Fox Theatre this week.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,” presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co., will feature puppetry, live actors and iconic sets beginning Friday morning at 660 Peachtree St. NE.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for “Bluey” and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

The schedule is listed below:

May 20 at 10 a.m.

May 20 at 2 p.m.

May 21 at 10 a.m.

May 21 at 2 p.m.

