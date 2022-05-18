Expect to wait in lines at airport, spend more at pump on Memorial Day Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The world’s busiest airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel weekends.

Memorial Day Weekend is about 10 days away. It’s a time when people pack planes and look forward to relaxing for a long weekend.

But before you reach your destination, you have to stand in long lines inside a crowded airport.

Airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport explained on Wednesday how you can save time and keep your sanity while navigating through Atlanta’s airport.

However, not everyone plans on flying to their holiday weekend destination. AAA estimates more than 39 million people will drive 50 miles or more from home next weekend.

That’s an 8.3% increase from last year.

